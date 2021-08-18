Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Weather Forecast For Las Cruces

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 6 days ago

LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bV86LTO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
115
Followers
178
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy