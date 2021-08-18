Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
