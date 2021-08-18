Cancel
Mckinney, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mckinney

Posted by 
Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 6 days ago

MCKINNEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV869xv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney, TX
