Clarksville Weather Forecast
CLARKSVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
