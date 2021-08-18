Cancel
Pueblo, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Pueblo

Posted by 
Pueblo News Flash
Pueblo News Flash
 6 days ago

PUEBLO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bV85mDW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

