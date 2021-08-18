Cancel
Olympia, WA

Olympia Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 6 days ago

OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bV85hnt00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Olympia Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

