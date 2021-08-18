Olympia Weather Forecast
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
