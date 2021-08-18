Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Murfreesboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Murfreesboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bV85e9i00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

