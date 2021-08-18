Josh Heupel recaps scrimmage No. 2

Tennessee played its second scrimmage of fall camp today, and naturally it was closed to the media. If you’re in Knoxville, or anywhere near really, you saw the conditions today — buckets and buckets of rain. From a preparation standpoint, I like the team getting some live-game reps in the poor conditions. There’s likely to be at least one game in this kinda weather during the season. Tennessee Head Coach was complimentary of his offense’s performance battling through the adverse circumstances.