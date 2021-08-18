Cancel
York, PA

A rainy Wednesday in York — 3 ways to take advantage of it

York News Alert
York News Alert
 6 days ago

(YORK, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over York Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for York:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bV85W2m00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

York, PA
#Nws
