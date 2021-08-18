Schenectady Weather Forecast
SCHENECTADY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0