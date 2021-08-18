Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston Weather Forecast

Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

