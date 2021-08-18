Cancel
Worcester, MA

A cloudy Wednesday in Worcester today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Worcester Post
 6 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Worcester, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Worcester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV85DWD00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Worcester Post

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

