4-Day Weather Forecast For Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0