Green Bay, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Green Bay

Posted by 
Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV85Bkl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

