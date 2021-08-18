GoMining Token: A Simple Approach to Cryptocurrency Mining

Argo Leads the Charge to a Sustainable Crypto Economy and Becomes the First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company. Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, announced it has become the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company to report it has become Climate Positive for Scope 1, 2, and 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions associated with all of its respective crypto-related operations. Climate Positive means that the company is addressing its own GHG emissions to become carbon neutral, and going even further by mitigating emissions through support of projects outside of Argo. The announcement marks a key milestone in the Company’s Climate Strategy, which includes its ongoing and future initiatives in energy efficiency, reducing e-waste, use of waste heat in partnership with local municipalities, carbon capture, and supporting the industry with sustainability standards.