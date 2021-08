LAS VEGAS — Jalen Suggs could not have been more on brand in his debut in an Orlando Magic uniform. The Magic drafted him No. 5 because he played a fearless style at Gonzaga, always going all-out, never backing down from big moments, and he can make plays on both ends. With his Summer League debut game tied 83-83 with less than :30 seconds left, Suggs found himself the defender against a 2-on-1 Warriors break — and he got the game-saving block.