Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission, TX

Mission Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mission Times
Mission Times
 6 days ago

MISSION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bV8510k00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 80 °F
    • 9 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 79 °F
    • 3 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 79 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 78 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mission Times

Mission Times

Mission, TX
86
Followers
177
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy