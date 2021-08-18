Daily Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
