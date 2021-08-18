Cancel
Lily Bay Township, ME

Daily Weather Forecast For Lily Bay Township

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 6 days ago

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bV84paG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lily Bay Twp, ME
With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

