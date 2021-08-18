Cancel
Lawson, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lawson

Lawson Voice
Lawson Voice
 6 days ago

LAWSON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV84owl00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

