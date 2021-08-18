Newport News Daily Weather Forecast
NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0