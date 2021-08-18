Newport News Daily Weather Forecast

NEWPORT NEWS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



