08.14.2021 | 2:20 AM | SAN DIEGO – Firefighters and Officers responded to a call about a male who had fallen approx 40 ft from the cliffs to the beach below. Upon arrival, they found well over 100 young adults in the parking lot, the cliff trails, and down on the beach, as they were having a party down on the beach in a park that is supposed to be closed at 10:00 pm.