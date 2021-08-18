Fort Collins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.