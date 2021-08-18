Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 6 days ago

FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bV84bTK00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

