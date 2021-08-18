Fort Collins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
