Pacific House Weather Forecast
PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0