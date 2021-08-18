Cancel
Pacific House, CA

Pacific House Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 6 days ago

PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bV84Ym100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

