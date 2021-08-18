Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thunder Hawk, SD

Weather Forecast For Thunder Hawk

Posted by 
Thunder Hawk Post
Thunder Hawk Post
 6 days ago

THUNDER HAWK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bV84XtI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Thunder Hawk Post

Thunder Hawk Post

Thunder Hawk, SD
6
Followers
152
Post
16
Views
ABOUT

With Thunder Hawk Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thunder Hawk, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy