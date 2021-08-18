Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
