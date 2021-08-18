Cancel
Clayton Lake, ME

Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Clayton Lake Updates
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bV84TMO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

