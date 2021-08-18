Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Yuma Proving Ground

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 6 days ago

YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bV84QiD00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

