A rainy Wednesday in New Shoreham — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in New Shoreham, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Shoreham:

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 70 °F 9 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, August 21 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.