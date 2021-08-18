Victory Weather Forecast
VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
