Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Victory Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Victory News Alert
Victory News Alert
 6 days ago

VICTORY, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bV84NJG00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Victory News Alert

Victory News Alert

Victory, VT
7
Followers
196
Post
278
Views
ABOUT

With Victory News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy