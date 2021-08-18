Cancel
New Post, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Post

New Post Digest
New Post Digest
 6 days ago

NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bV84MQX00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

With New Post Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

