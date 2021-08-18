4-Day Weather Forecast For New Post
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
