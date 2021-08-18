Cancel
Santa Nella, CA

Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 6 days ago

SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bV84LXo00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella, CA
With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

