Santa Nella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANTA NELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
