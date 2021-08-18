Cancel
Sawyers Bar, CA

Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast

Sawyers Bar Daily
Sawyers Bar Daily
 6 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sawyers Bar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

