Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast
SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
