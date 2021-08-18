Sawyers Bar Weather Forecast

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Smoke High 87 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



