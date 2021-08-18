Daily Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley

SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



