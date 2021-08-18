Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Valley, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 6 days ago

SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bV84JmM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley, NV
29
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy