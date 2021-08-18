Delhi Daily Weather Forecast

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F 15 mph wind



