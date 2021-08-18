Cancel
Delhi, CO

Delhi Daily Weather Forecast

Delhi Today
 6 days ago

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bV84Itd00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delhi, CO
