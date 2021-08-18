Cancel
Primrose, KY

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Primrose

Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 6 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Primrose Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Primrose:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bV84H0u00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

