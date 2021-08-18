Oreana Daily Weather Forecast

OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas Of Smoke High 72 °F, low 49 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



