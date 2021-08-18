Oreana Daily Weather Forecast
OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0