Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oreana, ID

Oreana Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oreana Post
Oreana Post
 6 days ago

OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bV84FFS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Oreana Post

Oreana Post

Oreana, ID
2
Followers
145
Post
118
Views
ABOUT

With Oreana Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oreana, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy