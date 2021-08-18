Newell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 73 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.