Newell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
