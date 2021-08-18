4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenhorn
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 54 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0