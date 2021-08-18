Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenhorn, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenhorn

Posted by 
Greenhorn News Flash
Greenhorn News Flash
 6 days ago

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bV84DU000

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn, OR
4
Followers
184
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenhorn, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy