Daily Weather Forecast For New Haven

NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



