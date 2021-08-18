Daily Weather Forecast For New Haven
NEW HAVEN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
