Mesita Daily Weather Forecast
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0