Lost. Cabin Weather Forecast

LOST. CABIN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F 12 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



