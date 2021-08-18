Lost. Cabin Weather Forecast
LOST. CABIN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
