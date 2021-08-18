Daily Weather Forecast For Mckenzie Bridge
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
