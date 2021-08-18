Cancel
Laird, CO

Weather Forecast For Laird

Laird News Beat
 6 days ago

LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bV847Gt00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

