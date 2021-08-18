Weather Forecast For Laird

LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 15 to 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



