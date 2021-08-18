4-Day Weather Forecast For Chalk
CHALK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0