Weather Forecast For Hite
HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
