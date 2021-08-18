Cancel
Hite, UT

Weather Forecast For Hite

Hite Dispatch
 6 days ago

HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV845VR00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • 9 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hite, UT
With Hite Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Hite, UT
