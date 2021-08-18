Cancel
Maljamar, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Maljamar

Maljamar News Alert
 6 days ago

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bV844ci00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maljamar, NM
With Maljamar News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

