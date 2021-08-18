Halls Crossing Daily Weather Forecast

HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



