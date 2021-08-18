Halls Crossing Daily Weather Forecast
HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0