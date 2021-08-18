Cancel
Halls Crossing Daily Weather Forecast

Halls Crossing Daily Weather Forecast
Halls Crossing News Flash
 6 days ago

HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV843jz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Halls Crossing News Flash

