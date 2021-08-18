Grasmere Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GRASMERE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas Of Smoke High 70 °F, low 48 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



