Grasmere Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRASMERE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
