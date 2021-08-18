Bingham Daily Weather Forecast
BINGHAM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
