Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DUETTE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Duette Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duette:

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, August 21 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



