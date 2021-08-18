Weather Forecast For Craig

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight High 57 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



