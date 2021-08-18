Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig, MT

Weather Forecast For Craig

Posted by 
Craig News Beat
Craig News Beat
 6 days ago

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bV83xT100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Craig News Beat

Craig News Beat

Craig, MT
6
Followers
190
Post
325
Views
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Craig, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy