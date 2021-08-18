Weather Forecast For Clifton

CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.