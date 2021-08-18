Weather Forecast For Clifton
CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
