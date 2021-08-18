Cancel
Clifton, NY

Weather Forecast For Clifton

Clifton Voice
 6 days ago

CLIFTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bV83waI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Clifton, NY
With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
